Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pounds out steady beat in win over Dubuque Wahlert 62-53

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy poked just enough holes in Dubuque Wahlert's defense to garner a taut 62-53 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Waterloo East and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 7 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.