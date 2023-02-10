Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy put together a victorious gameplan to stop Iowa City 67-52 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Iowa City and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy played in a 63-53 game on December 21, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 3, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson . For more, click here. Iowa City took on West Des Moines Valley on January 28 at West Des Moines Valley High School. For results, click here.
