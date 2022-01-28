Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy outlasts Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in overtime classic 60-58

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy could edge Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 60-58 on January 28 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Conditioning showed as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy outscored Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 60-58 in the final period.
In recent action on January 21, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.
