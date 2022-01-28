 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy outlasts Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in overtime classic 60-58

  • 0

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy could edge Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 60-58 on January 28 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Conditioning showed as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy outscored Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 60-58 in the final period.

In recent action on January 21, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News