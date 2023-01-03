Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy controls the action and Cedar Rapids CR Washington 65-30

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 65-30 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 3.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with February 4, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 20, Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.