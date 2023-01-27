Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy comes to play in easy win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 63-39

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy showed it had the juice to douse Cedar Rapids CR Washington in a points barrage during a 63-39 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 27.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 19-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars fought to a 32-18 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington clawed to within 47-34 through the third quarter.
The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-5 edge.
