Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy clips Marion Linn-Mar in tight victory 45-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 45-44 victory over Marion Linn-Mar on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Lions authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cougars 14-5 at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 16-16 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy got the better of the final-quarter scoring 29-28 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Waterloo East and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 11 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.
