Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy clips Marion Linn-Mar in tight victory 45-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 45-44 victory over Marion Linn-Mar on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Lions authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cougars 14-5 at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 16-16 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy got the better of the final-quarter scoring 29-28 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.