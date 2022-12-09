 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy clips Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in tight tilt 52-47

A sigh of relief filled the air in Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's locker room after a trying 52-47 test with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy jumped in front of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars' offense steamrolled in front for a 33-15 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson fought to within 40-29.

The J-Hawks rallied with an 18-12 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Cougars prevailed.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 60-58 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 2, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

