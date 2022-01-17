Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson rides the rough off Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 58-48

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson collected a 58-48 victory over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Waterloo East on January 11 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
