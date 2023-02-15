Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Cedar Rapids CR Washington 56-20 in Iowa girls basketball action on Feb. 15.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with January 21, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier . For a full recap, click here. Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Iowa City West on Feb. 9 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For results, click here.
