Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson narrowly edges Cedar Rapids Prairie in tight triumph 49-41

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson surfed the tension to ride to a 49-41 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 49-35 game on December 7, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 20 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For results, click here.
