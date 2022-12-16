Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson knocks out victory beat against Cedar Rapids CR Washington 58-46

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson grabbed a 58-46 victory at the expense of Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 71-38 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on December 9 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For more, click here.
