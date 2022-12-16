 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson knocks out victory beat against Cedar Rapids CR Washington 58-46

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson grabbed a 58-46 victory at the expense of Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 71-38 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on December 9 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

