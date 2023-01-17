Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson delivers smashing punch to stump Dubuque Hempstead 72-44

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson recorded a big victory over Dubuque Hempstead 72-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
Last season, Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on January 7, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Marshalltown on January 9 at Marshalltown High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.