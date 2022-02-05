Cedar Falls turns out the lights on North Liberty Liberty 82-52

Cedar Falls swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush North Liberty 82-52 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 5.
In recent action on January 28, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and North Liberty took on Waterloo East on January 31 at Waterloo East. For more, click here.
