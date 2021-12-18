Cedar Falls triumphs in strong showing over Mason City 59-36

Cedar Falls didn't tinker around with Mason City. A 59-36 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa girls basketball on December 18.
In recent action on December 7, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Mason City took on Waukee Northwest on December 13 at Waukee Northwest High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
