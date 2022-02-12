Cedar Falls topples West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 57-56

Cedar Falls topped West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 57-56 in a tough tilt in Iowa girls basketball action on February 12.
West Des Moines Dowling Catholic proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 31-24 advantage over Cedar Falls at the half.
The Tigers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 33-25 points differential.
Recently on February 5 , Cedar Falls squared up on North Liberty in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
