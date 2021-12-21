Cedar Falls takes a toll on Dubuque Senior 71-57

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Falls spurred past Dubuque Senior 71-57 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Dubuque Senior took on Eldridge North Scott on December 11 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap
