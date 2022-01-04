 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Falls survives taut tilt with Cedar Rapids Prairie 45-39

A sigh of relief filled the air in Cedar Falls' locker room after Tuesday's 45-39 win against Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 4.

Recently on December 21 , Cedar Falls squared up on Dubuque Senior in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Cedar Falls' offense moved to a 24-14 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the intermission.

The Hawks turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Tigers put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News