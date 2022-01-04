Cedar Falls survives taut tilt with Cedar Rapids Prairie 45-39

A sigh of relief filled the air in Cedar Falls' locker room after Tuesday's 45-39 win against Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 4.

Cedar Falls' offense moved to a 24-14 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the intermission.

The Hawks turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Tigers put the game on ice.

