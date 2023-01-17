Cedar Falls secures a win over Iowa City 54-38

Cedar Falls handed Iowa City a tough 54-38 loss during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The last time Iowa City and Cedar Falls played in a 76-46 game on January 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City took on Iowa City West on January 8 at Iowa City High School. For results, click here.
