Cedar Falls passes stress test against Cedar Rapids Prairie 46-29

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Falls trumped Cedar Rapids Prairie 46-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.
The last time Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie played in a 54-46 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Cedar Falls faced off against Waterloo East and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 3 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.