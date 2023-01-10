 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls passes stress test against Cedar Rapids Prairie 46-29

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Falls trumped Cedar Rapids Prairie 46-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.

The last time Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie played in a 54-46 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Cedar Falls faced off against Waterloo East and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 3 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For results, click here.

