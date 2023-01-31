Cedar Falls overpowers Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in thorough fashion 57-29

Cedar Falls painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's defense for a 57-29 win in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

