Cedar Falls nets nifty victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier 52-49

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Cedar Falls defeated Cedar Rapids Xavier 52-49 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Cedar Falls jumped in front of Cedar Rapids Xavier 15-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers registered a 31-21 advantage at half over the Saints.
Cedar Falls breathed fire to a 48-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Saints' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
