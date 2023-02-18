Cedar Falls ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Dubuque Hempstead 69-33 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Cedar Falls faced off against Dubuque Senior . For more, click here. Dubuque Hempstead took on Waterloo West on Feb. 10 at Waterloo West High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.