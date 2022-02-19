Cedar Falls' girls season ends with 49-32 loss to ICW

IOWA CITY – Cedar Falls put itself in solid position for a road upset, but the opposing rim suddenly turned unkind.

The Class 5A 14th-ranked Tigers led by as many as seven points in the first half and five at halftime at No. 8 Iowa City West, but were held to just 10 second-half points as their season ended, 49-32, in a girls' basketball regional semifinal Saturday at Iowa City West High School.

"We went into the fourth quarter down by two," Cedar Falls Coach Gregg Groen said. "And they went on a little run and I just think we had a lot of shots that went in and out. Their shots went through and that is the advantage of being the higher seed and the advantage of playing on your home court is, when you get into games like that and you get into the fourth quarter, you hope that that is your advantage of earning that home court."

The loss denied Cedar Falls (15-8) a chance to play for a third-straight state tournament berth.

After trailing by five points midway through the second quarter, the Tigers scored 12 points in a row that provided them their largest advantage at 22-15 just before halftime. The flurry of offense during that burst totaled more points than Cedar Falls could muster in the entire second half.

"I think we lost some energy," sophomore Grace Knutson said. "Our momentum wasn't there. We couldn't finish."

Iowa City West junior Meena Tate took control of the game in the third quarter for the Trojans (19-3) by scoring her team's first eight points of the frame – including six from the free throw line – which tied the score at 25-25.

After an Albaugh three-point basket gave Cedar Falls the lead back at 29-26 with less than three minutes left in the third quarter, the Tigers managed just three points the rest of the way as the Trojans exploded with 23 of the game's final 26 points.

"I don't know if we necessarily had bad shots," Groen said. "And we were getting shots at the rim and a ton just rattled in and out. Just couldn't get them to fall. Sometimes that is just the way that it rolls sometimes. I thought that we got some good looks, though. Again, just couldn't get them to fall."

Tate led all scorers with 24 points, including 12-for-12 from the free throw line. All of her free attempts were in the second half.

"It was pretty hard to come back from that," said Albaugh, who led Cedar Falls with 12 points. "But we tried our best. The shots weren't falling, layups weren't falling, we weren't getting calls. It was just a tough game."

Sophomore Lucy Wolf added 14 points – including all four of her team's three-point baskets – for Iowa City West, which can reach the state tournament with a win at seventh-ranked West Des Moines Valley in a regional final on Tuesday.

Knutson led Cedar Falls with eight rebounds. Freshman Mya Crawford capped an outstanding varsity debut campaign for the Tigers with 10 points.

