Cedar Falls girls running the gauntlet

IOWA CITY – When Gregg Groen dissected the 2021-22 girls' basketball schedule, the last three weeks of January jumped off the screen.

Sure, the Cedar Falls coach is well-versed in the yearly gauntlet that is the Mississippi Valley Conference slate. But given the consecutive run of ranked foes that await his Class 5A 10th-ranked Tigers throughout the rest of the month, Groen knows he is about to learn a lot more about his team.

"We knew coming in that we had a stretch in January that was going to be brutal," Groen said after Friday night's 76-46 loss at No. 2 Iowa City High. "We go, really, three straight weeks here to end the month with some quality, quality teams."

Cedar Falls (7-3, 3-2 MVC) emerged from the winter break layoff with a six-point Jan. 4 home win over Cedar Rapids Prairie before Friday's tussle with City High. The Tigers return to the court this Tuesday, when University of Iowa signee Hannah Stuelke – the state's leading scorer regardless of class at 29.6 points per game – and No. 15 Cedar Rapids Washington visit.

"We are going to need to box out more," sophomore guard Grace Knutson said. "We are going to need to be more physical. Attack more. Just be ready for them."

Knutson – one of three returning starters from last season's state tournament team – leads the Tigers with 13.2 points per game by displaying an offensive game that can contribute from just about any spot on the court.

"Grace brings a lot of versatility to the court," Groen said. "Especially offensively, she can kind of bang, go inside a little bit. She has a good mid-range game. She can obviously shoot the three, so being able to have that flexibility as an offensive player is really good."

After Washington, Cedar Falls hosts fifth-ranked Iowa City West on Friday, then travels to 4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Xavier on Jan. 18. The following week, The Tigers host third-ranked Waterloo West in a rematch of a 69-53 December defeat before closing the month at home against surprising Iowa City Liberty – which has already exceeded last season's four-win total – and a road rematch with Prairie.

"We just need to keep getting shots up at practice and really lock in there," freshman point guard Mya Crawford said.

Crawford admits to being 'a little' surprised at her significant success in her first season on varsity. Termed an 'energy girl' by Groen, Crawford is second on the team in scoring (11.2 points per game), but it is her determination on the defensive end – evidenced by her team-high 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game – that has fueled her offensive production.

"Defense brings my offense," Crawford said. "That was my goal, to be one of the best defenders on the team. Just being really aggressive and having the fight for it."

If Cedar Falls is to get to February with its goals intact, it will also lean heavily on its trio of experienced senior guards in Sydney Remmert (8.0 ppg), Mount Mercy recruit Sarah Albaugh (10.7 ppg) and Anna Sandvold (43.6% from deep).

"We've got that energy," Knutson said. "We've got that mentality that we are going to win. We're out there with no fear."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0