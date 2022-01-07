Cedar Falls girls overwhelmed in 76-46 loss to City High

IOWA CITY – Everyone in the state was already aware of the talent on the Iowa City High girls' basketball team.

Cedar Falls saw firsthand what happens when that talent is maximized with an exceptional performance.

"They bring, obviously, some size and physicality to the court," Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen after his Class 5A 10th-ranked Tigers were overwhelmed by No. 2 Iowa City High, 76-46, in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Friday night at Iowa City High School. "And when that happens, that is one weakness that we have. Controlling the glass and obviously just banging underneath. Man, they just shot lights out tonight, too. They shot really well from three-point (range) and it seemed like every time we wanted to go on a little run, they had an answer for it."

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Cedar Falls (7-3, 3-2 MVC), which trailed by as many 38 points in the fourth quarter, largely due to the sharpshooting of City High and the Tigers' inability to match its long-range success. Entering the game, Cedar Falls had made 79 3-point baskets in its first nine games. Against the Little Hawks, it converted just one until the final minute of the third quarter and finished with five.

"Keeping the confidence up," said Cedar Falls sophomore guard Grace Knutson, who led the Tigers with 15 points. "Just keeping those shots up. We can't stop shooting just because we miss them."

City High (9-0, 5-0) drilled nine 3-point baskets, led by four from Iowa State commit Kelsey Joens, who led all scorers with 29 points. Nebraska Omaha recruit Eviyon Richardson added 21 points for the Little Hawks, while senior guard Andie Westlake chipped in 11 points via three 3-point baskets.

"They are super-quick and really smart with their decisions," said Cedar Falls freshman Mya Crawford, who finished with 12 points.

Cedar Falls will host No. 15 Cedar Rapids Washington on Tuesday, which continues a string of five ranked opponents in a row.

"We just need to regroup and come ready to work tomorrow and get better," Groen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0