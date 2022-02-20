Cedar Falls girls losing core group, but still have hope for the future

IOWA CITY – It is sure to be a foreign feeling.

For just the second time in the past eight years, Cedar Falls will be watching the girls' basketball state tournament from home.

"I think it is going to be tough," Cedar Falls Coach Gregg Groen said after the 14th-ranked Tigers were eliminated by No. 8 Iowa City West, 49-32, in a Class 5A regional semifinal Saturday at Iowa City West High School. "Everybody has a goal going into the season. And everybody wants to achieve those goals. Sometimes it just takes a little bit of time and then allow them to reflect back on it and just reflect on the season and what they were able to accomplish and just the amount of fun that they had. Everybody wants to make it to state, everybody wants a lot of Ws on the season, but there is a lot more that goes into it, too. A lot of team stuff, a lot of things that they do off the court that make it a team and a season. Once they look back and think about all those things, I think they are going to look and see a fun season that they did have."

Cedar Falls (15-8) led by as many as seven points in the first half and by five at halftime against Iowa City West (19-4), but was undone by a thunderous 23-3 closing explosion by the Trojans. Iowa City West needs a win at No. 7 West Des Moines Valley on Tuesday to reach the state tournament.

"It is going to be tough watching it on TV," said senior Sarah Albaugh, who led the Tigers with 12 points. "But hopefully it makes the underclassmen want to go get it more for next year."

Cedar Falls graduates an outstanding senior class that includes three starters in Albaugh, Sydney Remmert and Anna Sandvold, plus a key reserve in Morgan Linck. Over the past four years, Cedar Falls won a whopping 70 games, won a Mississippi Valley Conference title last season and reached two state tournaments, one regional final and one regional semifinal.

"I am proud of how we have been the last four years and how we have competed against all of these really great teams," said Albaugh, who is headed to Mount Mercy in the fall.

Had she not missed her sophomore season due to injury, Albaugh likely would have started every game in all four varsity seasons. After playing in three games as a freshman, Remmert started every game since. In the past three years, Sandvold played in every game, while Linck appeared in 61 contests.

All four seniors logged minutes in the state tournament, either in 2019, 2020 or both.

"It is a group that have played a lot of games for us," Groen said. "Some since a freshman, a lot of them since sophomores and have experience at state tournament and helped us get to a state tournament. Just a fun group. A close-knit group that works hard. And they are going to be missed. They are going to be missed and I think that is the hardest part about going into this locker room is they come to the realization that their high school career has finished. That is the toughest part about walking in."

Sophomore Grace Knutson and freshman Mya Crawford highlight the cast of returners for next season. Knutson led Cedar Falls with 12.4 points per game this season and was second with 5.6 rebounds. Knutson also ranked second in total assists (55), total steals (39) and total blocks (nine).

"We are hungry for it," said Knutson, who will compete for the Cedar Falls track team this spring and also plays Amateur Athletic Union ball with All-Iowa Attack. "We are going to keep working."

Crawford was outstanding all season in her varsity debut. The 5-foot-7 guard led the Tigers with 6.7 rebounds per game and was second with 11.6 points per contest. Crawford also held the team lead in total assists (63), steals (78) and blocks (16).

Nine more players that will factor into next year's roster saw action this season for Cedar Falls, including junior Johnna Dieken (25 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 12 games) and freshman Grace Hannam (12 rebounds in 11 games).

"I think we have a lot of young kids that are coming up that have some roles that have the opportunity to fill," Groen said. "It is kind of hard to think about that now, at this point, because it is just allowing your seniors to go. But in a few days, we will get a chance to meet with the players and talk to the players and then talk about what that is going to look like next year and moving forward."

