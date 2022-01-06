Cedar Falls girls get ready for potential 5A state championship preview game

The Cedar Falls girls defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie on Tuesday 45–39 to improve to 7-2 on the season and set up a top 10 matchup at Iowa City High on Friday night.

The No. 2 Little Hawks are off to an 8-0 start including a two point win over No. 3 Waterloo West, a team that defeated them last year by 13 to advance to the state tournament. Cedar Falls enters this game on a three game win streak where they’ve outscored their opponents by an average of 14.3 points.

The Tigers have four players currently averaging double digits in seniors Sarah Albaugh and Anna Sandvold, sophomore Grace Knutson and freshman Mya Crawford. Crawford also leads the team in rebounds with 6.6 a game and steals with 3.2 per game.

Senior Sydney Remmert has been the team's leader in assists with three a game along while also scoring eight points per game and shooting 88.5% from the free throw line.

As for City High, the Little Hawks are led by junior Kelsey Joens’ 21.1 points per game and five rebounds per game. Joens also leads the team with 1.9 steals per game.

Bella Cooley has been City High’s leading rebounder with nine a game. The senior also averages 8.5 points a game while shooting 55.8% from the field. The Little Hawks are averaging 64.6 points per game with an impressive 20-point win over Dubuque Hempstead and a 37-point win over Muscatine in a game where they allowed just 29 points.

The Tigers, on the other hand, are averaging 60.2 points per game and have also won multiple games by a large margin, including a 23-point victory over 4A Mason City and a 51-point triumph over 3A Crestwood in the opening game of the season.

Both teams are shooting 41.4% on the year and the Tigers hold a bit of an advantage from deep, shooting 36.3% which is just .9 better than City High’s 35.4.

The No. 10 Tigers are giving up 46.5 points per game, a slight advantage over The Little Hawks’ 49.6 a game. City High’s average points margin per game sits a bit higher than Cedar Falls’ with 15 compared to the Tigers 13.7.

Cedar Falls has commited 11.9 turnovers per game this season compared to just 6.8 from City High. The Tigers also combine for more fouls per game with 11.9, two more then the Little Hawks who average just 9.9.

Cedar Falls defeated City High last year 68-58 in a game where current UNI basketball player Anaya Barney had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers. However, the Little Hawks have won six of the last seven matchups in the series.

No. 10 Cedar Falls and No. 2 Iowa City High will tip-off at 7:30 on Friday night in Iowa City in a potential 5A state tournament matchup preview.

