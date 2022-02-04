Cedar Falls gallops past Waterloo East 57-38

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Falls trumped Waterloo East 57-38 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 4.
Cedar Falls registered a 26-17 advantage at half over Waterloo East.
In recent action on January 28, Waterloo East faced off against Waterloo West and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 28 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.
