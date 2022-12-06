Cedar Falls gallops past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 57-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Falls spurred past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 57-41 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Falls squared off with January 11, 2022 at Cedar Falls High School last season. For more, click here.
