Cedar Falls executes defensively, do the 'little things' in quarterfinal win

The Cedar Falls girls' basketball team sealed it's seventh straight victory with strong play on both ends of the court Wednesday night.

The Tigers’ opponent, Cedar Rapids-Jefferson, entered the matchup on a three game skid. However, Wednesday night’s victory did not come easily for the streaking Tigers.

After the matchup, Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen noted that records did not indicate the skill level of the J-Hawks’ roster.

“Cedar Rapids-Jefferson is a talented team,” Groen said. “They are a young team and a talented team. They have a couple players that can put points up on the board.”

In the first quarter, true to both teams’ identities, the Tigers and J-Hawks played the same brand of fast-paced basketball.

Sophomore guard Grace Knutson said the Tigers came ready and willing for a fast game on both ends.

“We know our best is running the floor,” Knutson said. “We knew they were going to come out and try and do that and get some open shots in transition. We knew we needed to be better.”

Thanks to a herculean effort from senior guard Sydney Remmert, Cedar Falls escaped the first eight minutes of action with a 16-15 lead.

The second quarter saw both teams adjust to a slower, more methodical style of play, offensively. With one J-Hawks possession lasting longer than 1:30 of game time, offense came at a premium.

No Tigers scored more than one basket in the frame as a Morgan Linck layup provided Cedar Falls a 27-25 halftime advantage.

At the half, Knutson said Groen wanted the Tigers to continue playing their game and keep the energy high on defense.

“He said keep the confidence up,” Knutson said. “The shots are going to fall. The defensive effort needs to be there every possession. That is how we are going to win this game.”

Following halftime, the Tigers flipped the switch and started the third quarter on a 10-2 scoring run. Led by Grace Knutson’s 13 points, the Tigers broke down a J-Hawks full court defense and locked in defensively. Groen said the Tigers prepared for the press and noted the importance of breaking the J-Hawks’ aggressive defense.

“We had two good days of prep, we knew it was coming,” Groen said. “It is a key thing to get them out of their press. If you are able to break it, you can get them to come out of it.”

He also said he made defensive execution a point of emphasis at halftime.

“I think in the first half we were not switching on some of our screens like we should,” Groen said. “We made an adjustment at half to just be a little more aggressive with those switches.”

With a 44-35 lead heading into the final quarter, the Tigers continued to dominate on both ends of the court. Cedar Falls grew it's lead by nine points to snag the 18-point victory on it's home court.

Following his team’s 62-44 win, Groen said defense and an attention to the ‘little things’ allowed his squad to overcome it's first quarter struggles.

“When we talk about the little things in games that can make a difference, it is not all about putting up points,” he said. “Rebounds, a tipped ball, a steal…those little things add up. If you can continually get those little things to add up, good things are going to happen on both ends of the court.”

Leading the way on offense for the Tigers, Knutson scored 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting (5-for-7 from three) while Remmert added 16 points on 7-for-12 from the field.

Sarah Albaugh polished the Tigers' win with eight points in the fourth quarter and 11 points on the night.

Freshman Mya Crawford and Knutson exemplified the ‘little things’ for Groen’s squad throughout the contest. Crawford grabbed 13 rebounds and three steals and Knutson added nine boards of her own.

Looking ahead, the Tigers hit the road for a class 5A region 8 semifinal matchup with Iowa City West on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Iowa City West Trojans enter Saturday’s contest on a six game winning streak and 18-3 overall.

Groen did not sugar coat it when he spoke of the matchup ahead for his team and how they will need to prepare.

“It is an extremely difficult region,” Groen said. “It is just, enjoy this one and then come ready to work tomorrow. Our only focus is going to be on Iowa City West.”

With the challenge in front of them, Knutson said the Tigers have not reached their ceiling.

"I think we are still on the come up,” Knutson said. “We still have great basketball to play. We can really do it and put it all together."

The only other Cedar Valley team in action Wednesday night was Waterloo East. The Trojans' season ended with a 64-51 loss to Pella in the 4A Region 4 quarterfinals.

