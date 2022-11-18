Cedar Falls downs Waterloo East in Metro Girls' opener

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Tigers beat the Waterloo East Trojans, 72-22, Friday in the first girls’ metro game to feature the 35-second shot clock.

Coaches and players alike welcomed the change, saying it was past due to be implemented and would bring positive change to the sport.

“I don’t know how much it played into this game in particular, but the shot clock is going to be great for the game of basketball and it’s going to be great across the state of Iowa,” said Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen. “I think as we see more in action throughout the year, people are going to see it and come to appreciate it a little bit more.”

“I love the shot clock. I think it’s long overdue," said East coach William Muhammad. "I’m all for it – I have no issues.”

The game was in Cedar Falls hands from the beginning as the Tigers raced out to a 23-2 lead after one quarter featuring a pair of Karis Finley 3-pointers. The second quarter was junior Grace Knutson’s time to shine with three successful shots from the three-point line. Knutson lead all scorers with 15 points, while Aniah Burks and Finley each finished with 14.

“It’s a good win,” Knutson said. “There’s a lot of learning to it, too.”

The Tigers overall showed impressive offense in depth as Gabbie Hanks also scored in double figures for Cedar Falls with 10 points.

“And we’re really going to have to [have depth],” Groen said. “We’re going to have to be able to spread our defenses out and in order to do that, we’re going to have to be able to shoot shots and have a lot of people contributing to offense.”

The next game for Cedar Falls will take place at home against Ankeny Tuesday, which will be a tougher test of what the Tigers have learned in training. Groen expects a fight going in for the rest of the season.

“We’re very much a young team. I think we have a lot of growth yet in us and it’s just we’ve got to come every day willing to learn and get better every day in order to compete in our conference.”