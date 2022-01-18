Cedar Falls delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cedar Rapids Xavier 52-48

A sigh of relief filled the air in Cedar Falls' locker room after Tuesday's 52-48 win against Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 18.
Cedar Falls opened a narrow 26-21 gap over Cedar Rapids Xavier at the intermission.
The Saints rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 11 at Cedar Falls High School. For a full recap, click here.
