Cedar Falls collects skin-tight win against Iowa City West 38-29

  • 0

Cedar Falls could finally catch its breath after a close call against Iowa City West in a 38-29 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 13.

The start wasn't the problem for Iowa City West, as it began with a 11-8 edge over Cedar Falls through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans took an 18-17 lead over the Tigers heading to the intermission locker room.

Cedar Falls broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-22 lead over Iowa City West.

The Tigers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 11-7 points differential.

Last season, Iowa City West and Cedar Falls faced off on February 19, 2022 at Iowa City West High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 8, Iowa City West faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Falls took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 6 at Cedar Falls High School.

