Cedar Falls collects skin-tight win against Iowa City West 38-29

Cedar Falls could finally catch its breath after a close call against Iowa City West in a 38-29 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 13.

The start wasn't the problem for Iowa City West, as it began with a 11-8 edge over Cedar Falls through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans took an 18-17 lead over the Tigers heading to the intermission locker room.

Cedar Falls broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-22 lead over Iowa City West.

The Tigers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 11-7 points differential.

