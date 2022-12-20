Cedar Falls casts spell on Epworth Western Dubuque 54-50

The cardiac kids of Cedar Falls unleashed every advantage to outlast Epworth Western Dubuque 54-50 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 20.
In recent action on December 13, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Epworth Western Dubuque took on North Liberty on December 13 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For a full recap, click here.
