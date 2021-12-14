Cedar Falls cancels check from Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 65-48

No quarter was granted as Cedar Falls blunted Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's plans 65-48 on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Cedar Falls made the first move by forging a 35-29 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson after the first quarter.
In recent action on December 7, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 7 at Cedar Falls High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.