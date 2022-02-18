 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cascade rains down on Grundy Center 47-33

Cascade trucked Grundy Center on the road to a 47-33 victory on February 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 9-9 duel in the first quarter.

Cascade fought to a 21-19 intermission margin at Grundy Center's expense.

The Cougars jumped over the Spartans when the fourth quarter began 32-23.

