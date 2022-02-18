Cascade rains down on Grundy Center 47-33

Cascade trucked Grundy Center on the road to a 47-33 victory on February 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 9-9 duel in the first quarter.

Cascade fought to a 21-19 intermission margin at Grundy Center's expense.

The Cougars jumped over the Spartans when the fourth quarter began 32-23.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.