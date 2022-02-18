Cascade rains down on Grundy Center 47-33

Cascade trucked Grundy Center on the road to a 47-33 victory on February 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Recently on February 10 , Cascade squared up on Troy Mills North Linn in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 9-9 duel in the first quarter.
Cascade fought to a 21-19 intermission margin at Grundy Center's expense.
The Cougars jumped over the Spartans when the fourth quarter began 32-23.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.