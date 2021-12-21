Cascade nips West Liberty in scare 39-37

Cascade upended West Liberty for a narrow 39-37 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 13, West Liberty faced off against Bellevue and Cascade took on Stanwood North Cedar on December 14 at Cascade High School. For more, click here.
