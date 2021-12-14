Cascade finds its footing in victory over Stanwood North Cedar 70-17

Cascade controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 70-17 victory over Stanwood North Cedar for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on November 30, Cascade faced off against Anamosa and Stanwood North Cedar took on Camanche on December 7 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.
