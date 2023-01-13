Cascade dismantles Anamosa 50-14

Cascade flexed its muscle and floored Anamosa 50-14 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Cascade and Anamosa faced off on January 14, 2022 at Cascade High School. For a full recap, click here.
