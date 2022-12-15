Cascade delivers smashing punch to stump Springville 64-40

Cascade unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Springville 64-40 Thursday at Springville High on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 8, Springville faced off against Lisbon and Cascade took on Durant on December 10 at Cascade High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.