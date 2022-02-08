Camanche trips Tipton in tenacious tussle 46-40

Camanche poked just enough holes in Tipton's defense to garner a taut 46-40 victory at Camanche High on February 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Camanche faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Tipton took on Durant on February 1 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.
