Calamus-Wheatland wallops Central City 72-44

Calamus-Wheatland's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Central City 72-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Central City took on Preston Easton Valley on January 6 at Central City High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.