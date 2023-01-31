 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calamus-Wheatland outduels Bellevue Marquette Catholic in competitive clash 46-33

  • 0

Calamus-Wheatland had its hands full but finally brushed off Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46-33 in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic squared off with January 25, 2022 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Lisbon . For more, click here. Bellevue Marquette Catholic took on Wyoming Midland on January 24 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News