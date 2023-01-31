Calamus-Wheatland outduels Bellevue Marquette Catholic in competitive clash 46-33

Calamus-Wheatland had its hands full but finally brushed off Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46-33 in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

