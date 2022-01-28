Calamus-Wheatland mauls Wyoming Midland in strong showing 59-33

Calamus-Wheatland's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Wyoming Midland during a 59-33 blowout in Iowa girls basketball on January 28.
Calamus-Wheatland's offense stomped on to a 32-17 lead over Wyoming Midland at the intermission.
In recent action on January 21, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Wyoming Midland took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on January 18 at Wyoming Midland High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.