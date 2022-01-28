 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calamus-Wheatland mauls Wyoming Midland in strong showing 59-33

Calamus-Wheatland's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Wyoming Midland during a 59-33 blowout in Iowa girls basketball on January 28.

Calamus-Wheatland's offense stomped on to a 32-17 lead over Wyoming Midland at the intermission.

In recent action on January 21, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Wyoming Midland took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on January 18 at Wyoming Midland High School. For more, click here.

