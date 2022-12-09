Calamus-Wheatland mauls Stanwood North Cedar in strong effort 69-31

Calamus-Wheatland's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Stanwood North Cedar 69-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Stanwood North Cedar faced off on February 4, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Wyoming Midland and Stanwood North Cedar took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on December 2 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For more, click here.
