Calamus-Wheatland manhandles Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 67-10

Calamus-Wheatland showered the scoreboard with points to drown Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 67-10 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.