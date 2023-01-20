Calamus-Wheatland drums Stanwood North Cedar with resounding beat 66-24

Stanwood North Cedar had no answers as Calamus-Wheatland compiled a 66-24 victory on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Stanwood North Cedar squared off with February 4, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Calamus-Wheatland took on Wyoming Midland on January 13 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For results, click here.
