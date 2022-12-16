Calamus-Wheatland darts by Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in easy victory 67-31

Calamus-Wheatland showed top form to dominate Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep during a 67-31 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 16.
The last time Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 53-49 game on February 15, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Lisbon on December 4 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
