Calamus-Wheatland claims close encounter of the winning kind over Wyoming Midland 31-24

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Calamus-Wheatland nabbed it to nudge past Wyoming Midland 31-24 on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Wyoming Midland played in a 59-33 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 7, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Aledo Mercer County in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

