Calamus-Wheatland busts Preston Easton Valley 54-22

Preston Easton Valley had no answers as Calamus-Wheatland compiled a 54-22 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 17.
The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Preston Easton Valley played in a 51-45 game on February 10, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Wyoming Midland and Preston Easton Valley took on Winthrop East Buchanan on January 10 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For results, click here.
